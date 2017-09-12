Business, community leaders inducted into Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Several business and community leaders in Topeka have a new title to put next to their name.

Five names are being added to the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.

Those people include:

Brent Boles: Managing partner of Schendel and Landscape

Debra and Randy Clayton: Co-founders of Clayton Financial Services

Susan Garlinghouse: Co-founder of Topeka Collegiate School

Phillip Charles Morse: Early president of the Topeka Shelter Living Board of Directors

Garlinghouse said she is grateful for not only the recognition, but everything Topeka has given her.

“Our children had marvelous lives here in Topeka, they had excellent education,” she said. “They had skills they learned here in diversity that they probably wouldn’t have gotten.”

A dinner honoring the laureates will be March 1 at the Downtown Ramada.