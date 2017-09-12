Eric Trump and wife Lara welcome baby son

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of his father are 'not even people.' (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump.

Eric Trump, along with his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president’s re-election efforts.

