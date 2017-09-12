Explosive devices found at Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita Police are investigating two suspicious devices found in a hotel room.

Police said a pipe bomb and explosive device were found on Monday morning in a third floor hotel room at WoodSpring Suites. They said the area surrounding the room with the pipe bomb was evacuated and the Wichita Police Department Bomb Unit responded.

Police were able to successfully remove both devices from the room. They said no other devices were found in the hotel.

Police said the latest known occupants of the room checked out of the hotel on Sunday, September 10, according to hotel management.

The investigation is ongoing.

