Hotter and more humid weather on the way this week

After some patchy morning fog, we’re tracking more sunny skies on tap today. Highs warmed up in the lower 80s yesterday afternoon and the gradual weekday warm-up is well underway. Expect highs around 85° this afternoon, but by Thursday and Friday we’re talking 90-95°. It’s still technically summer and Mother Nature is trying to make up for some lost time by bringing us some downright warm weather heading into mid/late September. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling and it’s now down to 82°. So, highs later this week will be some 10°+ above that seasonal standard.

It won’t just be the afternoon temps warming up this week. In fact, overnight temps will be warming too. We’ll go from the upper 50s tonight – all the way up close to 70° by Saturday morning. Yes, humidity levels will be rising throughout this stretch. That means a much more sticky feeling to the air later this week. Time to crank the A/C again – hopefully for the last time this season. Fall officially starts a week from Friday on September 22nd. Summer-lovers, it’s all you until then – don’t close the pools just yet!

We’re still tracking a weekend rain chance – the first one in about two weeks. It’s been very dry so far this month and farmers are getting antsy – wanting any late season moisture they can get. Well, a bone will be thrown our direction as early as this weekend. Fair warning though, the weekend rain chances will be a part of a cold front that will be moving through the E. Plains – not some big multi-day storm system. In other words, yes, rain is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday – but don’t get your hopes up for lots of it. As of right now, we have a 30% chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. It’s still far too early to pinpoint exact timing and intensity of the late weekend rain. We’ve kept the 20% rain chance on Saturday too – recent computer models have some rain rumbling in as early as Saturday evening. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast over the next several days. Just know, with rain chances come clouds and cooler weather – especially this time of the year. The 90°+ is not going to be around for that long – we expect upper 70s and lower 80s to start next week. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert