John Oliver, Jon Stewart to headline veterans fundraiser

NEW YORK (AP) — John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah and Conan O’Brien are headlining this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families.

Hisan Minhaj and John Mulaney are also on the bill for the Nov. 7 comedy event in New York.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007. It’s the brainchild of ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who was nearly killed in 2006 during an attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops. He calls the event a chance to “put aside our differences” to “honor those who have and continue to sacrifice so much for all of us.”

At least $300,000 of the money raised will go to a veteran-led disaster relief organization pitching in following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.