Koch gift goes to Wichita State institute on economic growth

By Published:
Wichita State University (KSNW File photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita State University will use a $3.6 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation to create an Institute for the Study of Economic Growth.

University officials say the institute will focus on economic and business research. It will be housed in the Barton School of Business.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Koch Foundation’s support of economic research centers at universities across the country raised some concerns that the Kochs’ conservative, free-market politics would influence academic research.

Anand Desai, dean of the business school, says Wichita State would preserve its academic freedom at the new institute.

Desai said the institute will emphasize thinking about entrepreneurial activities and their role in free enterprise.

He said an executive director should be hired by next August. The institute will employ three faculty members.

