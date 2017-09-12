Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hit and run incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit on his motorcycle by another car that took off from the scene.

The Topeka Police Department reports they received a call Monday evening at 6:30 of the incident in the 700 block of NE Forest, in Oakland.

The wife of the motorcyclist tells KSNT News her husband was hit while the car was backing out of a driveway. She said the driver did stop to tell her husband he couldn’t call 911 because he was out of minutes on his phone and then fled the scene while her husband laid injured in the street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries. His wife tells KSNT News he is hurting badly but will be okay.

The vehicle that left the scene is described as a late nineties model red Chevy Cavalier with a grey passenger side door.

