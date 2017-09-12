Nebraska man killed in Clay Center crash

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was killed following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The crash was reported Monday morning at 8:32 on K-15, about two miles south of Clay Center.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2000 Harley Davidson was headed south on K-15 following a tractor trailer rig. Meanwhile a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was heading north on K-15 when the motorcycle passed the tractor trailer in a no passing zone. KHP said the driver of the motorcycle laid it down on the left side in the northbound lane where he was struck by the Malibu.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Scott Curtis, 43, of Auburn, Nebraska, who was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said he was not wearing a helmet.

The female driver of the Malibu was not injured in the crash.