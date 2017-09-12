NEXT2ROCK 2017 looking for Topeka area’s top musical talent

Topeka loves rock and Topeka’s Rock Leader, V100 is launching a search for NE Kansas’ most outstanding rock music talent. The contest is part of neXt2rock 2017, a national and grassroots competition, conducted by Cumulus Media, to discover rock music’s newest hit-maker. The local winner will go on to qualify for the final rounds of this competition, to be judged by a stellar panel of rock luminaries.

The neXt2rock contest was announced on-air by iconic Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with the winner of this four-month-long competition receiving a record deal with Big Machine/John Varvatos Records, as well as substantial exposure, commensurate with a major label release, on Cumulus radio stations nationwide.

neXt2rock is Cumulus Media’s second installment of the “Next” franchise, which was launched last year with NASH Next, the successful country version of the competition. While television boasts several talent competitions, only the “Next” franchise contests offer its winners coveted radio play, which is the most effective medium to cultivate an artist and propel a major music career.

In making the announcement, Sloan, of V100 said “Rock is America’s 2nd most popular music genre, with more than 81 million fans, some of whom are right here in Topeka listening to V100. neXt2rock is a great way for us to connect even more deeply with our growing community of rock listeners, highlight outstanding local artists. This competition celebrates rock music and pays tribute to radio’s great legacy of launching America’s most beloved musical talent.”

Gavin Rossdale, commenting on neXt2rock 2017, said, “The process of being discovered has changed a lot over the years but one thing is for certain – my career wouldn’t have gone the way it has without the support of radio. It plays a big role in every artist’s music career and has been an amazing partner for me over the past two plus decades. When my friends at Cumulus asked if I would be interested in lending my voice and support to help find a hard-working, aspiring artist fulfill a dream to be in this business, how could I say no? I had so many people help me in my early days when I was trying to launch my career, and I consider it an honor to be part of this unique talent search that is delivering what no one else out there does – national airplay across Cumulus rock stations, a major recording contract, and all the incredible exposure that comes with that. Good luck!”

Emerging artists will first be rated by Cumulus listeners and judged by local music industry professionals in their communities. Finalists, and the 2017 winner, will be selected by a panel of music luminaries, including Gavin Rossdale, Scott Borchetta, founder, president and CEO of Big Machine Label Group, the world’s #1 independent record label, famed music producer Bob Ezrin (Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel, and Phish), Songwriters’ Hall Of Fame Desmond Child (Kiss, Cher, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Ricky Martin, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez), and legendary rock guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols.

About neXt2rock, Borchetta said, “Rock never dies… it’s the recoiled cobra snake that waits for its moment and then strikes with a vengeance. I’ve been seeing the resurgence of a new generation of young rockers around the fringes of the main stream who are ready for a new national platform. It’s irreverent… like it’s supposed to be… it’s loud like it’s supposed to be… its got a new attitude and it’s gaining an underground audience… like it’s supposed to… and now we’re going to expose it coast to coast and enable these new young rock stars to connect with a national audience and hotwire the scene. Count this as a warning.”

Right now at V100Rocks.com, local artists may enter the competition. Then during Stage 2, fans have the opportunity to choose the finalists via online voting, then at a live event, three Topeka music industry professionals will judge each competitor’s fan-rated original song.

Once the local phase has concluded, our local winners will move on to the national challenge, submitting a live performance video showcasing their best original song, with the top five artists selected by rock industry professionals. Those national finalists will then compete at a live concert event, hosted at the Viper Room in Los Angeles on December 12, where the panel of celebrity mentor judges will select the neXt2rock 2017 winner.

A total of Sixty-one Cumulus stations in 47 markets, including Topeka, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis, will conduct local searches, with additional national participation made possible by Cumulus’ digital properties and syndicated rock shows.