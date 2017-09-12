Police look for suspect in attempted robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at gas station in Southwest Topeka near SW 29th and Oakley Ave. on Monday night.

According to police, they received a call around 11:00 p.m. about an armed man trying to rob the 29th Street Quick Shop. Police are searching for the man as of Tuesday morning.

Police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 if you know anything about this case. This is an on-going investigation.

