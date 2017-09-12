Residents forced from their homes after massive Oregon wildfire

KGW-TV Published:

(KGW) As Oregon’s Eagle Creek fire continues to burn, hundreds of people remained under evacuation orders on Monday. According to evacuees, some people had decided to return home. But roughly 170 people were still at Red Cross shelters.

For some evacuees, Monday marked just over a week since they were forced from their homes along the gorge. Daniel Rathjen, of Cascade Locks, said the fire was starting to affect his income.

“Most of our locals have local jobs, and it’s going to affect being able to pay our bills,” he said

“We’re all stressing out about possibly losing our homes,” said Rathjen. “And then if we don’t, we’re going to wonder how to pay for all this time that we’re stuck here, evacuated.”

The Red Cross also announced Monday that its shelter at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham would relocate. Starting Tuesday, the shelter was moving to Harvest Christian Church in Troutdale.

“It’s not ideal to be away from home we understand that but we want to make sure that if you do have to be away from home for your safety that you have a safe and comfortable place to be,” said Red Cross spokesperson Monique Dugaw.

