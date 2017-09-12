Suicide prevention education for parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In honor of Suicide Prevention Week, the Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a parent awareness event September 12, 2017. This will address the topics of suicide prevention and resilience in Topeka and Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition formed in the community after a number of youth suicides. The event will focus on helping parents and other adults recognize behavioral and mental health issues. Plus, it’ll allow parents to find support systems for youth who may be suicidal.

“Suicide affects too many people,” suicide prevention support, J.J. Matzek said. “Too many people see that as the answer and it’s sad. Most of the time you don’t know when somebody commits suicide and you’ll say I never would have thought they would’ve done that. So you don’t know what people are going through and it’s good to always try to reach out to people.”

This is the first year this is happening. It started after a young girl from Washburn Rural Elementary committed suicide in April 2017. Her family then created a memorial fund, which goes towards the coalition.

The event’s registration is free and it starts at 5:30 p.m. The event will be at 6:00 p.m. Washburn Tech in the lower conference room.