Topeka duck race to raise money for local charities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- You may notice a lake full of rubber ducks in Lake Shawnee on Saturday. It is a part of an event to raise awareness for the 22nd Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race.

It is happening on Saturday, September 16. Around 10,000 adopted rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee in the cove south of the swim beach for a race to the finish line.

One organizer tells KSNT News the money raised will go to the Topeka community.

“We raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters and a lot of other charities in town,” said Duck Race Co-Chair Julie Hejtmanek.”We also provide hearing aids to the elderly at no charge, as well as some educational programs to teach children to protect their hearing,”

Lucky winners will receive great prizes, but you don’t have to be present to win the top prizes.

You can adopt your own duck for $5.

To adopt a duck & for more information click here.