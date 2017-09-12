Police investigating car-jacking at Topeka gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a car-jacking that happened in southeast Topeka.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station near SE 21st and California Avenue. Police said three suspects pointed a gun at a woman who was getting gas and stole her car.

Police said the suspects then took off eastbound on I-70 towards Lawrence. A chase then ensued with Kansas Highway Patrol into Douglas County.

Police said the suspects got to the Walmart in Lawrence located near 6th and Wakarusa and took off on foot. One suspect is currently in police custody. Police are still looking for the other suspects involved in the car-jacking.

Kansas Highway Patrol was able to recover the stolen mini-van.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.