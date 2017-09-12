Topeka Roadrunners giving back to hurricane victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas hockey team is asking for your help to give back to those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

The Topeka Roadrunners will be kicking off their season with home games on September 15 and 16 against the Corpus Christi IceRays.

The Kansas Expocentre and the Roadrunners are teaming up to give back to hurricane relief. For every single-game ticket they sell, they will donate a dollar to the American Red Cross.

“We feel that it’s our responsibility, you know,’ said Chris Engesser with the Topeka Roadrunners. “Not just as a sports team or as Topekeans, but as human beings that when other people are down and when tragedies like this happen, you have to step up and help the community anyway you can.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m.

You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster or at the Kansas Expocentre Box Office. Adult tickets are $10 and kid’s tickets start at only $6.

You can also make a donation to the Red Cross by clicking here.