Vigil, funeral plans set for murdered Emporia man

Related Coverage Man found in burned car identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family, friends and the community plan to celebrate the life of a man found dead in a burned car in Lyon County.

A candlelight vigil is planned for September 13 at 8:00 p.m. at Jones Park in Emporia. Organizers of the event said they plan to meet at the park and carpool to the intersection of Road 160 and Road T. This is the same place where the body of Jesus Avila-Galvan Jr., 19, of Emporia, was found on September 6.

Around 10:00 a.m. that day deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near that intersection. When deputies arrived, they found Avila-Galvan’s body in the vehicle. The vehicle had been on fire. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Funeral plans are also set for Galvan.

There will be a rosary on Wednesday, September 13, at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home starting at 7:00 p.m. A mass will also take place on Thursday, September 14 at St. Catherine’s Church at 12:00 p.m.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.