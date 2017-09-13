Above average temperatures and rain chances

What we’re tracking:

Warm up continues through the end of the week

Weekend rain chances

Better rain chances next week

Temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s across most of the region this afternoon. Southerly winds will be on the increase starting tomorrow which will help usher in some warmer air from the south. This will help keep temperatures around 90 for highs through Saturday afternoon. Drier air will also be ushered in on Thursday. Combine the drier air with the higher wind, and warmer temperatures we’ll have an elevated fire danger tomorrow. Probably a good idea to refrain from burning outdoors tomorrow.

We’re tracking a cold front that will move through the region Saturday evening. As a result, rain chances and slightly lower temperatures will return to the region for Sunday. This won’t be a washout by any means, but an opportunity for much needed rain. We do expect temps to level out into the low to mid 80s to begin next week.

Our eyes are on the Pacific for next week’s rain chances. Some of our trusty computer models develop a tropical cyclone that would impact portions of Baja California on Sunday. There’s some indication that the upper level steering pattern would push the remnants into northeast Kansas by Tuesday! This would mean a widespread rain event for northeast Kansas. A lot of uncertainty exists with next week’s forecast so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller