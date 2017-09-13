Chiefs QB Alex Smith named ‘AFC Offensive Player of the Week’

Courtesy: KC Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Alex Smith was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Smith put together one of the best games of his career in Kansas City’s season-opening victory over the New England Patriots, completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

His 148.6 passer rating was the best of any signal caller on the week, and ranked as the fourth-best mark of his career. Smith’s 368 yards passing led the NFL and his four touchdowns matched for the league-lead.

Smith’s performance marked just the second time an opposing quarterback threw for 300-plus yards, four-plus touchdowns and no interceptions against Patriots’ Head Coach Bill Belichick.

Smith and the Chiefs will return to the field on Sunday for Kansas City’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.