Fort Riley soldier killed at Fort Hood in training incident

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley was killed during a training incident at Fort Hood, in Texas.

A spokesperson at Fort Hood said a 1st Infantry Division HH-60M helicopter crew from Fort Riley, Kansas was conducting medical evacuation hoist training, around 10:30 Tuesday night, when the accident occurred. Other soldiers from Fort Riley were on board as well. It’s not clear if they were injured.

The name of the soldier killed will be released after family has been notified.

The incident is under investigation.