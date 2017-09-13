Fort Riley soldier killed at Fort Hood in training incident

By Published: Updated:
The Bernie Beck Gate marks the official entrance to Fort Hood. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley was killed during a training incident at Fort Hood, in Texas.

A spokesperson at Fort Hood said a 1st Infantry Division HH-60M helicopter crew from Fort Riley, Kansas was conducting medical evacuation hoist training, around 10:30 Tuesday night, when the accident occurred. Other soldiers from Fort Riley were on board as well. It’s not clear if they were injured.

The name of the soldier killed will be released after family has been notified.

The incident is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s