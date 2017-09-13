Going for the Gold — Cain and DeLuc

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – In a low-key location outside Fort Worth, Texas, is the training ground where Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc spend six days a week.

Ashley’s longtime coaches happen to be her parents.

“When we walk in the door it’s business it’s skating, and it’s always been that way.”— Peter Cain / coach, Ashley’s dad

Peter Cain, an Australian Olympic pair skater, is now guiding this duo to their dream.

“Every figure skater wants that moment on Olympic ice so it’s something we’ve worked for really our entire skating career.” — Timothy LeDuc / U.S. Figure Skating Team

They’ve only been together since may of last year. Timothy had retired from the sport and was skating on cruise ships. Ashley was competing in singles when a U.S. figure skating coach suggested they team up.

“I hadn’t seen him in about 2 1/2 years and then I got a call.” — Ashley Cain / U.S. Figure Skating Team

During a tryout on this ice…

“From that moment I knew already that this was going to be something special.” — Timothy LeDuc / U.S. Figure Skating Team

This is part of their new program we could see in South Korea…

“You know if we get there, we do but if we don’t we keep moving forward and we have our other goals.”— Ashley Cain / U.S. Figure Skating Team

Cain and LeDuc will continue competing until they get their results in January.