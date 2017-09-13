Habitat for Humanity holding community event after racial slurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Habitat for Humanity, which provides affordable housing to neighbors, is holding a neighborhood meeting September 13, 2017.

This comes after racial words were spray painted in the grass by the homes in Southeast Topeka. Community leaders have voiced their concerns saying the houses will bring a criminal element, devalue the families and surrounding homes and that they’re not wanted in the community. Now, Habitat for Humanity workers are asking for change.

“The homeowner that is moving into this house is an African American family,” Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity, Janice Watkins said. “The fact that someone targeted their future home that brings them so much joy with those messages is very unfortunate.”

Because of the backlash from people in the community, there will be a meeting Wednesday, September 13th at 5:30 p.m. It’s for everyone in the neighborhood to understand exactly what Habitat for Humanity is all about and to put a stop to the hate.