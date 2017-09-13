Local company plans business expansion and job creation with incentives from JEDO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Premier Advisory Group, an existing Shawnee County company announced it will create 45 new jobs over the next five years and invest nearly $2.5 million dollars to expand in the Topeka community.

The project, referred to as ‘Project Leaf’, received approval Wednesday evening from the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) of Topeka and Shawnee County for an incentive package that will assist the company with the anticipated job growth.

The company currently employees 17 full-time positions and anticipates adding an additional 45 new full-time positions at an average salary of $52,000. Further, the company will invest $1.6 million to acquire and revitalize a downtown Topeka building, at 100 S. Kansas Ave., and $800,000 on equipment for the space. GO Topeka’s economic impact analysis indicates that the 45 new jobs will have a $16 million annual recurring impact to the Topeka & Shawnee County economy.

“We’re committed to building a work culture that young professionals want to be part of. Topeka is home, and we think it’s a great place to recruit talent. We’re only as good as our people are, and our team is made up of talented individuals who love showing up to work every day. We are excited for what the future holds,” said Andrea Engstrom, CMO of The Premier Advisory Group, President of Bajillion Agency

The incentive package approved by the JEDO board entails a maximum incentive of $225,000 for job creation. The incentives are performance based and will be paid by GO Topeka upon completion of performance indicators.

“We are happy to support these companies as they plan their move to downtown Topeka and upcoming expansion,” said Bob Archer, Shawnee County Commission Chair and member of the JEDO board. “This kind of job growth is significant.”

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast, JEDO board chair, stated, “Adding these creative and business-improvement focused jobs to our community is substantial, as is the addition of three new companies to our Downtown Topeka business community.” He continued, saying, “This is exciting for Topeka. Creating additional jobs is what these incentives are intended for.”