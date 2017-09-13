Man arrested following car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was arrested and taken to the Kansas Department of Corrections after a car chase in South Topeka Tuesday night.

While on routine patrol, Topeka Police officers noticed a vehicle, connected to an earlier incident, driving near the 2700 block of SW Burlingame Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the car, however; the driver failed to stop and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

After a short pursuit the driver abandoned the vehicle a few blocks away in the 2000 block of SW Lincoln St. A perimeter was set-up and with the assistance of a K9 unit, the driver was located hiding in a garage a block over in the 2000 block of SW Buchanan St.

The driver was taken to the station for questioning where he was then arrested. There were no injuries or damages reported as a result of the pursuit.