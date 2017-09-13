Multi-county chase ends near Tecumseh

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a chase that began in Douglas County and ended on Highway 40, near Tecumseh.

A stolen box truck was stopped by stop sticks being thrown in front its tires. The driver was taken into custody. He is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Stormont Vail.

Police are blocking traffic on east Highway 40 near the K-4 exit. That’s expected to last until approximately 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

It’s not clear how the chase started, but troopers brought it to an end around 1:00 p.m.

KSNT News will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.