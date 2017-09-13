Police chase ends in car wreck in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police initially tried to pull a car over in Topeka Wednesday night that was stolen, but the driver wouldn’t stop, and took off leading police on a chase.

The chase started around 6:30 p.m. at 10th and SE Golden Ave., 15 blocks north of 21st and Southeast Golden. Topeka police said the driver that wouldn’t stop ended up crashing the vehicle into a ditch after they failed to make a left turn from SE Golden to SE 21st Street. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb on the south side, struck a power pole and slid into the ditch up against a tree line.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon King, of Topeka. King and three other passengers were taken into custody. One of the passengers was treated on the scene for very minor injuries, and all three passengers were released.

King was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges relating to the incident. According to his booking report, King is listed as homeless.

