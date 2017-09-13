Racist and sexual graffiti found near Topeka school bus stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Racist and sexually explicit graffiti was found near a school bus stop in southeast Topeka. The bus stop is located at the corner of SE 30th and SE Swygart St.

The graffiti is on the sidewalk across from the bus stop. Someone drew male genitals and wrote racial slurs in white spray paint.

“As parents we need to make sure we know what our children are doing out here on our streets because it’s not right for elementary school kids to have to walk to the bus stop and see sexual, explicit things on the pavement,” said Cortasha Morgan.

Morgan discovered the graffiti while on a walk with her son. She said the city of Topeka told her the would remove the graffiti.

