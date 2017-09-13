Racist and sexual graffiti found near Topeka school bus stop

By Published:
Racial slurs and sexually graphic images were spray painted near a bus stop in Southeast Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Racist and sexually explicit graffiti was found near a school bus stop in southeast Topeka. The bus stop is located at the corner of SE 30th and SE Swygart St.

The graffiti is on the sidewalk across from the bus stop. Someone drew male genitals and wrote racial slurs in white spray paint.

“As parents we need to make sure we know what our children are doing out here on our streets because it’s not right for elementary school kids to have to walk to the bus stop and see sexual, explicit things on the pavement,” said Cortasha Morgan.

Morgan discovered the graffiti while on a walk with her son. She said the city of Topeka told her the would remove the graffiti.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s