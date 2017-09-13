RoadRunners skate with fans to promote upcoming season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday night, hundreds of fans joined the Topeka RoadRunners on the ice at Landon Arena inside the Kansas Expocentre to get meet the team and get ready for the upcoming season.

The team hosted a two-hour skating session where fans of all ages were encouraged to throw on some skates and hit the ice with the team.

It was a great opportunity for the community to get to know some of its local hockey players and practice skating in the process.

The RoadRunners open the season against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at 7:15 on Friday and Saturday night at Landon Arena.

