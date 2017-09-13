Small hazardous waste leak reported at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan Fire department was called to the Chemistry/Biochemistry on Kansas State University’s campus at 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a hazardous materials spill.

Crews found a small ammonia cylinder on the third floor of the building had been leaking and had been shut off by K-State Facilities. The air was monitored to ensure the building was safe for occupants.

A total of 13 firefighters responded on four fire apparatus with the last units cleaning at around 9:30 a.m. Two patients were checked out by Riley County Emergency Medical Services for possible exposure to ammonia. They were released.

Fire crews were assisted by K-State Environmental Health and Safety, K-State Facilities, Riley County EMS, and K-State Police Department.