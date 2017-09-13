Summer’s last gasp arrives in Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking summer’s last gasp as we get ourselves into the last week of the season. High temperatures will soar this afternoon – expect them to reach the upper 80s! We wouldn’t be surprised if a few lower 90s popped up out west this afternoon. The western half of the viewing area (Manhattan, Clay Center, Concordia, Abilene, etc.) has been consistently warmer than places like Topeka and Lawrence for the better part of the last week, and that trend will continue today. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 82° and falling. This week has been warm, but still fairly seasonal so far. That, of course, changes today with the warm-up continuing heading into the final weekend of summer 2017. Kind of fitting, isn’t it?

The warm-up won’t just be felt during the afternoon – daytime AND nighttime temps will be on the rise through Friday. That means no more lows in the 50s. In fact, by the time you wake-up Saturday morning – temps will still be in the 70s. If you haven’t guessed it yet – what’s a summer-like warm-up without increasing humidity levels? Well – summer-lovers are getting everything they’ve bargained for since July. It’s even going to FEEL like summer over the next several days as the humidity is cranked back up. Highs will be 90°+ tomorrow and 90-95° on Friday afternoon, bu the ‘feel like’ temperatures will be even hotter. That’s right – we’re already tracking a HEAT INDEX approaching the upper 90s after lunch on Friday. Ironically, fall starts next Friday, September 22nd. Hope y’all didn’t close the pools just yet!

Area farmers are still hopeful we can squeeze out some late season rain, after a rather dry start to September. We’re pleased to pass along a somewhat wetter forecast for the upcoming weekend. Don’t get your hopes too high – we are NOT tracking a large storm system, but a cold front will be rain chances with it as early as Saturday evening. As it stands right now, the overall weather pattern becomes a bit more active heading into next week and that’s good news because we can certainly use any rain we can get. In fact, the weekend rain chances are the first meaningful rain chances in two weeks! The best chance for rain over the next 7-10 days looks to come on Sunday and then again next Tuesday. We’re still more than a few days out from the rain, so we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast between now and then. As of now, both Sunday and Tuesday’s rain chances sit at 30% – still some wiggle room there. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the hotter and more humid weather rolls in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert