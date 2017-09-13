White Sox score two in the 9th to beat Royals

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel hits a two-run double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia drove in runs in the ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday.

Abreu’s sacrifice fly scored Tim Anderson, who led off the inning with a single, took second on a wild pitch by Scott Alexander (4-4) and stole third.

Garcia’s single to center scored Yoan Moncada with the second run. Garcia is hitting an American League-leading .432 against left-handed pitchers.

The Royals tied the score at 3 in the eighth. Alcides Escobar singled in one run, while pinch runner Terrance Gore scored the other on an Alex Gordon groundout.

Juan Minaya (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the victory. The White Sox won two of three in the series.

Royals starter Eric Skoglund lasted only three innings and 66 pitches, giving up three runs on five hits.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito yielded one run, a homer by Salvador Perez in the sixth inning, in 6 1/3 innings.

 

