1 of 5 suspects in Shawnee County sex crime investigation to appear in court

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of five suspects in a Shawnee County human trafficking investigation is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Brandon Ewing, 28, was indicted last month on nineteen felony counts including six counts of criminal sodomy with a child 14-15 years old, eleven counts of electronic solicitation of a child under 16 years old, furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes and aggravated endangering a child under the age of 18.

Ewing is scheduled to appear in Shawnee County District Court at 10:00 a.m.

The other four indicted in this case are Scott Anderson, 26, Braden Voss, 24, Jonathan Hudnall, 26, and Ricky Kirk, Jr.

Kagay says all of the charges related to these indictments stem from a single course of conduct with the same minor and are alleged to have happened between March 1 and April 14, 2017.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case.

 

