Adopt-A-Pet: September 14, 2017

Happy Thursday! It’s that time of the week again! Here’s another round of Adopt-A-Pet! This week is all about puppies and kittens – let’s get started!

What’s better than one puppy? Two puppies, of course! Gus is a nice week-old dachshund and chihuahua mix, and Sapphire is a ten week-old beagle mix. Gus can be a little shy at first, but it doesn’t take long for him to open up. We’re told this morning, Sapphire was actually adopted by a family on Wednesday – so now it’s Gus’ turn. But, as one adoption counselor wants to remind you – adopting a puppy is kind of like adding a new baby to the family.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), says “One thing we definitely want to talk about with them is to ensure that families are ready to invest enough time with puppies, and their behavior, puppy teething and housebreaking. All of that goes along with them and ensuring that they’re properly vaccinated.”

Again, Sapphire, the little beagle, was already adopted into her new forever home yesterday. But Gus is still looking for a patient family to train him and give him lots of treats and toys.

I want everyone to ‘say hello’ to Collie. Collie is an 11 week-old domestic short-hair kitten. He is very social and has done well around other cats. Collie’s big on snuggling, but is also a huge fan of stringy toys. His siblings have already been adopted, so he’s just been patiently waiting to meet his fur-ever family.

Last but not least is Small. Small is old compared to the other animals this week…she’s six months old and probably has some grey hairs to show for it! Small’s a black domestic short-hair cat that likes to play and cuddle. She loves to sink her claws into her own scratching post too. Small’s just a good kitten looking for her new forever home.

You can adopt an adorable animal, like Small, today – just head over to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. They open at 11:30 this morning and can’t wait to help you get the adoption process started!

Have a great day!

