Are you properly treating fall allergies?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A change of season is upon us and for some of you that means allergies.

KSNT News visited Cotton O’Neil clinics and found out ragweed is most often the culprit this time of year. In fact, if you suffer from spring allergies roughly 75% of people will react to ragweed.

But what are the other causes and does our mid-western environment factor in?

Allergist, Dr. Bilal Khan said, “mold is a problem, pollen is a problem then typical to Kansas harvest season – there is going to be a lot of particle material in the air and that is going to irritate your nose and sinuses.”

Dr. Khan also likes to call this time of year “children’s allergy season.” As kids head back to school, chalk and dust can serve as triggers that make allergies worse.

As they worsen, its also possible you’re treating your allergies wrong – especially if you use over the counter nasal sprays. Doing so can cause headaches and nose bleeds, while reducing the medicines impact. Reading the instructions on over the counter sprays – no matter how simple it may seem, can help to greatly reduce symptoms.

Other techniques for fighting allergies include keeping your windows closed – both at home and in your car and showering after being outside for long periods to wash all of the pollen off you’ve come in contact with.