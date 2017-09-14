Army identifies Fort Riley soldier killed in training incident

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley officials have identified the name of the ‘Demon’ brigade soldier killed in a training incident in Fort Hood Texas.

According to Fort Riley officials, Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy died after falling during hoist training near Robert Gray Army Airfield.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Khirsten T. Schwenn, 2nd GSAB, 1st Avn. Regt., commander. “The unexpected death of a family member is profoundly tragic. Staff Sgt. Devoy touched countless lives as a flight paramedic. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an extraordinarynoncommissioned officer and teammate.”

Devoy joined the Army in March 2010 and arrived at Fort Riley in December He was 28 years old. He was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

Devoy’s home of record is Ballwin, Missouri.

Devoy deployed to Germany in 2010 and to Afghanistan in 2011, 2013 and 2016. His awards and decorations include the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the Combat Medical Badge and the Aviation Badge.