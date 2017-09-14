Doctor stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a doctor at his holistic medicine practice in east Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 21-year-old man was taken into custody near the Wichita County. The Sedgwick County Jail book report shows he is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Wednesday night killing.

Lt. Drew Seiler says the attack happened after a man entered a business to talk with a doctor. Seiler says “one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times” during the conversation. Seiler says the doctor was found outside the business in a back parking lot. The doctor’s name wasn’t immediately released.