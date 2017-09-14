Few details released on west Topeka drug bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Few details have been released about a drug bust in west Topeka, Thursday morning.

DEA agents and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene Thursday morning at a house in the 4600 block of SW 9th Street, just east of Fairlawn Rd.

When authorities left the scene, the house was left with broken windows and a front door in the yard.

Neighbors confirmed with KSNT News that it was a drug related incident.

Jim Cross, the public information officer for U.S. Attorney Tom Beall tells KSNT News they believe at least one person was arrested on a state charge and is being held in the Shawnee County Jail.

According to Cross, no federal charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Cross could neither confirm or deny that this was part of a federal investigation.

No further information has been released.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the DEA is handling the investigation into the incident.

A neighbor tells KSNT News this house just east of Fairlawn on 9th Street in Topeka was part of a drug bust this morning. pic.twitter.com/9Fx8Wv79YJ — Brian Dulle (@BrianKSNT) September 14, 2017