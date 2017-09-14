Indians rally to beat Royals; extend winning streak to 22 games

By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez scores on a double by Francisco Lindor in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians have extended their American League-record winning streak, making it 22 straight with a 3-2 comeback over the Royals. Newcomer Jay Bruce won it with a single in the bottom of the 10th, one day after smacking a three-run homer.

Jose Ramirez led off the bottom of the 10th with his 50th double of the season before Bruce came through with his biggest hit since joining Cleveland from the Mets.

The Royals were one strike from a 2-1 victory when Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) lined an opposite-field double off the wall in left field, bringing home the tying run. Alex Gordon almost made a leaping catch at the fence to end the winning streak.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s