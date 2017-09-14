Indians rally to beat Royals; extend winning streak to 22 games

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians have extended their American League-record winning streak, making it 22 straight with a 3-2 comeback over the Royals. Newcomer Jay Bruce won it with a single in the bottom of the 10th, one day after smacking a three-run homer.

Jose Ramirez led off the bottom of the 10th with his 50th double of the season before Bruce came through with his biggest hit since joining Cleveland from the Mets.

The Royals were one strike from a 2-1 victory when Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) lined an opposite-field double off the wall in left field, bringing home the tying run. Alex Gordon almost made a leaping catch at the fence to end the winning streak.