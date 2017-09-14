Kansas leaders concerned about new drivers’ license system

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers and auditors worry about potential technical problems with the planned launch of a multimillion-dollar computer system for issuing and tracking 2 million driver’s license records that’s five years behind schedule.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Kansas Department of Revenue plans to launch the computer system in January.

The department’s previous vehicle registration system introduced in 2012 had performance problems. Issues included computer malfunctions and long lines for customers getting license tags.

Officials say avoiding similar problems with the new computer system is going to be a challenge.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of the revenue department says the agency’s current leadership will make sure the project is managed “so that key milestones are met.”