Morning showers tease what’s coming this weekend

We’re tracking hotter and more humid weather all across Northeast Kansas between now and the weekend. Our weather pattern is changing heading into the final weekend of summer 2017 too – it’s becoming more…summer-like. Random, pop-up showers and storms pushed through our neck of the woods this morning – bringing some hit-or-miss rain to parched, dried up soil. More meaningful rain chances will wait until Saturday night and Sunday morning, though. And until then – summer is back, bringing afternoon highs in the 90s! For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 81°. So, we’re now headed into ‘above average’ territory for the first time in a long time. You’ll remember the wet and cool month of August. It’s really been since July that we’ve been consistently ‘above average’ in the temperature department.

Temperatures aren’t the only things climbing into the weekend, though. Humidity levels will be too. That means it will only feel more and more sticky outside. You probably felt some of that increasing humidity yesterday, but you’ll feel it even more today and tomorrow. Highs will approach 90° out there today, but ‘feel like’ temps will be pushing 95°. Tomorrow it will be even worse, as Friday will easily be the hottest (and most humid) day of the week. Expect highs between 90-95° with a heat index nearing 100° on Friday afternoon. Unlike today, Friday will be pretty clear and that means lots of sunshine to heat things up, despite it being mid-September. It’s also worth mentioning that it will be fairly breezy today and tomorrow too. South winds will also play a major role in warming us up and increasing those humidity levels. We’ll have air flow straight flow the S. Plains and we all know summer tends to stick around a little longer in places like Texas and Louisiana. So, if you love summer – you’ll certainly enjoy the forecast over the next several days. Hope you didn’t close the pools just yet!

As we alluded to above, the extended forecast is shaping up to be a bit unsettled. We don’t want to get your hopes up though, because it won’t be raining all day, every day. However, we will have a much more consistent chance for rain over the next 7-10 days. And even when temperatures ‘cool’ during this stretch – they’ll only fall back to seasonal standards (the lower 80s). There’s no real cool-down in sight – it’s as if we’re making up for the last two dry, barren weeks. As it stands right now, the best chances for rain will be Saturday night/Sunday morning and then again on Tuesday. There’s still tons of ‘wiggle room’ for these storm systems, as they approach our neck of the woods. That’s why we’ll continue to monitor the latest computer models and tweak the 7-Day forecast, as we see fit over the next several days. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert