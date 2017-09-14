Parking changes for Duck Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people are expected to attend this weekend’s 22nd Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race at Lake Shawnee, but parking could be an issue.

Event organizers recently found out there will be baseball and soccer tournaments at the Bettis Sports Complex this weekend. Duck Race organizers had planned on busing people to the event from sports complex parking lot.

Event organizer, Julie Hejtmanek, said they will shuttle people from the grassy area at Croco Road and East Edge Road to avoid parking conflicts with the other events.

“We felt like it was better for everyone just to come up here, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience of the misinformation, but we just learned about it last night,” Hejtmanek said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

She said the Parks and Recreation Department will provide them with cones to help guide people to the new parking area. The new parking location is actually closer to the Duck Race.

The Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race raises money for a number of local charities by letting people “adopt” the ducks. You can adopt your own duck for $5. To adopt a duck and for more information click here.