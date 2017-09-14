‘Refuel Topeka’ to establish and promote free after school meal sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is partnering with Harvesters Community Food Network to establish and promote free and open afterschool meal sites throughout Topeka. The City of Topeka will provide the training, equipment, and promotional materials for the sites, while volunteers will provide the space and time to feed Topeka’s youth.

According to the city, 77 percent of children attending USD 501 public schools are enrolled in a free or reduced lunch program. Refuel Topeka is a program to help hungry children after school by expanding the reach of free, nutritious meals and snacks after school.

An informational meeting for the program will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Cyrus K. Holliday building located at 620 SE Madison.