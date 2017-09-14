Salvation Army major returns to Topeka after two weeks in Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Salvation Army major is back in Topeka after spending two weeks in Texas helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Major Brian Burkett spent the last two weeks in Victoria, a small city west of Houston.

Burkett has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to the Salvation Army, responding to disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the 9/11 attacks. Still, he was shocked by the devastation Hurricane Harvey has caused.

“Boats that weighed thousands of pounds were simply picked up and set down on dry land. All of the gas stations in the downtown were destroyed. All of the carports that you drive under when you get your gas were totally destroyed and the city was almost in ruins,” said Burkett.

Burkett spent most of his time feeding those who were forced to leave their homes and helping people find the resources they need to get their life back on track.

“Houston is a huge city and it really just devastated Houston and really that whole region of Texas. They really came together and supported one another, but it was good that we were able to come along side them and really help them continue to move forward as they clean up,” said Burkett.

Burkett said The Salvation Army is still accepting donations. He said they are asking for cash donations because it’s becoming difficult to send donated supplies to the affected areas.