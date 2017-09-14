Shawnee County selects Spectra to operate Kansas Expocentre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Spectra by Comcast Spectacor has officially taken over venue management of the Kansas Expocentre..

The Philadelphia-based company takes over for SMG, which managed the Expocentre since July of 1992. Shawnee County Commissioner Bob Archer said they realized that they needed a company that could focus and improve their sales and marketing campaigns, as well as develop long-lasting partnerships with local businesses.

“Spectra can do all of that for us,” Archer said. “Spectra’s deep experience gained from managing similar properties will be a valuable asset to our $45-million-dollar renovation project that is forthcoming. We are excited for what they will bring to our community.”

Spectra’s Regional Vice President Rick Hontz said his business looks forward to becoming active members of the community and creating new opportunities for the Expocentre and the surrounding region.