MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State University community will face hatred head on Thursday.

Students and faculty will gather in Bossco Student Plaza at 8:00 p.m. for a solidarity rally.

The gathering will follow a senate meeting, where DACA resolutions and a recent white supremacy incident will be discussed.

Students and staff are being asked to wear purple Thursday, in support of each other and in opposition of hate.

#StandInSolidarity by wearing purple tomorrow and joining us at 8:30 on Bosco plaza in a Solidarity Rally. pic.twitter.com/FACxKzTujc — K-State SBP & VP (@KStateSBP_SBVP) September 14, 2017