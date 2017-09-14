Someone You Should Know: Freddy Maisberger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sick days at work – some use them, some abuse them. Freddy Maisberger has done neither.

Maisberger is a history teacher at Topeka’s Highland Park high school, and for the last 25 years, he’s never taken a sick a day.

He was on the clock when his kids were born, though he did say his wife was okay with it.

When it comes to deaths in the family, he told us he still has never missed, even when his grandparents and mom passed.

Never missing a day really adds up, and Maisberger’s extra sick days have been accumulating all this time.

“I’ve got up around 250 days,” he said.

As for his secret for going 25 years – without ever getting sick?

It turns out he has no secret.

“I’ve been blessed as far as genes or health or whatever else … you know I don’t eat anything special I kind of eat whatever I wanted, I don’t take any medicine.”

Despite his impressive record, Maisberger says he was just doing what he thought was normal.

“I don’t think of it as such a big deal to be honest with you I really don’t, I thought everybody always does this.”