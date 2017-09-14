Suspect identified and booked into jail after multi-county chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A suspect who stole a mattress delivery truck out of Douglas County and led authorities on a chase into Shawnee County has been identified.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Daniel Allen Heneck, 27, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Wednesday evening for possession of stolen property, DUI, fleeing and eluding, interference with law enforcement, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and a felony warrant for parole violation.

KHP reports Heneck stole a box truck Wednesday afternoon that was delivering mattresses. He then led police on a chase from Douglas County into Shawnee County, just east of Topeka. Authorities used stop sticks that caused the stolen box truck to crash into a guard rail on U.S. 40 in Tecumseh.

Heneck was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital before being taken into police custody.

According to his booking report, he is listed homeless.