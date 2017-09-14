University of Kansas Hospital sued for sex discrimination

Related Coverage Stormont Vail releases statement on KU Health taking over St. Francis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Hospital Authority is facing a lawsuit from a former cafeteria worker who says the hospital’s human resources department neglected to stop sexual harassment by a co-worker.

The Kansas City Star reports that the sex discrimination lawsuit was filed in federal court Tuesday. The suit alleges Demi Trimble began working as a hospital cook in May 2016 when another cook began sexually harassing her that same month.

Trimble alleges she told human resources about the harassment, but the issues were never addressed and the harassment continued. She resigned a month after starting.

The complaint is one of three employment-related lawsuits pending against the hospital in the wake of a high-profile whistleblower lawsuit by another employee that’s since been dropped.

The hospital denies the allegations in Trimble’s lawsuit.