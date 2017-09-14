Unsettled weather pattern returns this weekend

What we’re tracking:

Warm weather continues tomorrow

Weekend rain chances

80s and rain chances next week

We continue to track very warm temperatures over our region this afternoon. Friday will be similar with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll also be cranking up the humidity values which will make it feel like the upper 90s tomorrow.

There’s some relief in site in the form of a cold front that will pass through the region Saturday evening. Not only will our temperatures fall, rain chances will be on the increase by Saturday afternoon. rain coverage will be spotty at best, but nonetheless, still an opportunity for much needed rain across the region. we may not even make it to 80 during the afternoon on Sunday! This cool down won’t last for long as southerly winds will usher in warmer temperatures into our region by Monday. As a result, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 80s through Wednesday.

Things could get interesting again next week! Rain chances will be on the increase on Tuesday because of tropical storm Norma out in the Eastern Pacific. Upper level winds will steer the remnants of Norma near our area by Tuesday of next week giving us a good chance of widespread rain. Nothing is set and stone with next week’s forecast so stay tuned for more updates!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the overall weather pattern changes and the rain chances start to rumble in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller