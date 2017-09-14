VA opening Veterans Crisis Line in Topeka – expected to hire 100 people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Veterans Administration is opening it’s third Veterans Crisis Line call center in Topeka. It’s expected to hire 100 employees.

“When it comes to preventing Veteran suicide, we will do everything we can to make it as easy as possible for Veterans to reach us,” said VA secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin. “The new center in Topeka gives us more feet on the ground and an easier way for Veterans to connect with us when they need us most.”

The VA already has two call centers, one in upstate New York, and one in Atlanta, Georgia. The VA says the Topeka call center will be located on the VA campus and is expected to open in the fall.

The new center will bring the total number of crisis line responders to 610.

The agency says that since its launch in 2007, the VCL has answered more than 3 million calls. Since launching chat in 2009 and text services in November 2011, the VCL has answered nearly 359,000 and nearly 78,000 requests for chat and text services.

Veterans in crisis can call the Veterans Crisis Line for confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year at 800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text to 838255.

For more information or to apply for openings at the new call center, visit www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/478700400 or www.usajobs.gov and search for announcement No. 10046052.