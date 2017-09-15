Another hot and humid day, rounds of rain expected this weekend

We’re tracking another warm, humid and breezy day – heading into the final weekend of summer 2017. Expect highs between 90-95° and ‘feel like’ temps approaching 100° by this afternoon. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 82°. In other words, we’ll be some 10-15° ABOVE that seasonal standard today. Summer-lovers rejoice, fall-lovers…start counting down the days! That’s right, the first day of fall is now one week away – it’s next Friday, September 22nd!

Unlike the first two weeks of September, the next 7-10 days will be pretty unsettled. What do we mean? Well, at least six of the next seven days have some sort of rain chance that comes with them. It won’t be raining all day, every day – but the chance exists for the majority of the next week. Local farmers are ecstatic because we’re now headed into drought territory again and any late season rain will help at this point. Recent computer models suggest the best chances for rain will be late Saturday night and Sunday and then again early next week – around Tuesday. We’re starting to nail down the timing of the weekend rain chances, but there’s still a lot of wiggle room when it comes to the rain chances next week. In fact, Tuesday’s rain chance will likely have a tropical connection!

Expect widespread heavy rain to rumble into Northeast Kansas late Saturday night – we’re talkin’ after 10pm. It’s these thunderstorms that will spill over into Sunday. We’ll definitely catch some breaks from the rain throughout Sunday, but be sure to pack the rain gear if you’re headed out and about because we’ll keep the chance for rain around through Sunday evening. It’s not a big surprise then that Sunday will be the coolest day of the next week (and it won’t even be close) with temps likely trapped in the 70s. That’s what cloud cover and rain chances will do, even after a stretch of hot and humid weather. This weekend won’t be a wash-out, but if you have a choice – try to get most of your outdoor activities in on Saturday. The rain won’t start until the late evening – we’ll just be dealing with increasing clouds throughout the day. As we alluded to above, we’re still ironing out the details on Tuesday’s (and Wednesday) rain chance. A tropical system off the coast of S. California and Mexico will meet-up with a large system spiraling across the Rockies – right over us early next week. Some computer models have most of the rain the our south/east in Oklahoma and Missouri – others have us getting pretty wet. Just know that the overall weather pattern is changing and it’s looking much more active over the Great Plains for the rest of September. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast over the next several days – stay tuned.

In terms of temperatures – we’re looking at highs in the 80s for the long haul. Despite the cool-down on Sunday, highs will likely be in the lower/middle 80s each and every day next week. The ‘above average’ temperature trend still exists at night too. In fact, lows will hangout in the middle/upper 60s throughout this stretch too. That means the humidity levels won’t really be dying down either. If this truly is summer’s last gasp – better late than never. Hope you haven’t closed your pools just yet!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the overall weather pattern changes and the rain chances start to rumble in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert